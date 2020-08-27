Accident

(Maryville) -- A Kansas woman was seriously injured in a wreck in northwest Missouri Wednesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 29-year-old Eboni A. Garrett of Shawnee, Kansas was driving a 2003 Cadillac Deville northbound on U.S. Highway 71 around 2 a.m. five miles south of Maryville. The patrol says Garrett's vehicle traveled off the east side of the highway, struck an embankment, became airborne, overturned and came to rest in a corn field.

Garrett was taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with serious injuries. The car was a total loss. The patrol was assisted by the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and the Maryville Department of Public Safety at the scene.

