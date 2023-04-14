(Des Moines) -- The Chair of the Republican Party in Iowa is voicing support for legislation working through the Iowa House regarding requirements for the state's presidential caucuses.
Iowa House Republicans have advanced House Study Bill 245 out of a subcommittee that, if approved, would require in-person participation in the Iowa Republican and Democratic Party Caucuses and require Iowans to register 70 days before the events. The passage comes after national Democrats voted to remove Iowa from its first-in-the-nation status, and state Democrats introduced a mail-in-participation system for their caucus. Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann applauded the legislature for taking action and said a mail-in system would change the type of event Democrats plan to hold.
"All mail-in presidential preference votes are going to be considered a primary," said Kaufmann. "I would just ask you to read a (Democratic Party Chair Rita) Hart statement from a couple of days ago, and I quote, 'the reimagined Iowa Caucuses will be a simplified vote by mail process that will increase accessibility, grow our party,' and here we go, and this is not me talking, 'and has the opportunity be one of the most inclusive primary processes of any state.'"
Iowa Democrats meanwhile argue they are simply trying to expand access to their caucuses and that Republicans are overreaching with the legislation, which was publicly introduced earlier this week.
Additionally, New Hampshire's Secretary of State has recently said if Iowa Democrats use mail-in voting for their 2024 caucuses, New Hampshire's presidential primary would be moved ahead of Iowa's caucuses. But, Kaufmann says that should have come as no surprise to Iowa Democrats due to agreements laid out between the "carve out" states.
"We have to have a caucus, and they have a primary -- If we have a primary, they jump ahead of us per their constitution, period, there's no argument and speculation," said Kaufmann. "We have been told that every single solidary year, we've talked about it and discussed it, the democrats have talked about and discussed it -- every single person knows that is the rules that our 'carve-out' system plays by. It's that simple."
He adds that he and other Republicans fear that New Hampshire jumping ahead would ultimately remove both parties from their "first-in-the-nation" status, thus removing national relevance for the rural state in presidential elections.
Kaufmann also pushed back against claims that Republican legislatures are "meddling" in politics, citing several existing state requirements on how both parties can conduct their various events.
"The code of Iowa gives guardrails to what we do as a party all over the place -- we have rules that we have to follow for special elections, we have rules we have to follow when we have to fill a vacancy, they even define what our offices are," he said. "We were thinking about re-naming Co-Chair to Vice-Chair, but it's in the code that we have to call it Co-Chair. This is nothing new, and it's certainly nothing new when you're talking about making sure our state remains relevant."
Iowa Democrats have made no formal decisions about how or when they will hold their caucuses but have requested a 30-day extension to the Democratic National Committee to finalize their plan. If granted, they would have until June 3 to submit an official plan.