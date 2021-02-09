(Percival) — A Kansas City man was arrested in Fremont County after allegedly attempting to steal a semi.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 14-mile marker of Interstate 29 around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday for a disabled vehicle with a male walking along the road. Authorities were unable to locate the man, but received a call around 7:30 p.m. that a male matching the description was attempting to steal a semi in the 2000 block of 195th Avenue in Percival.
The caller told authorities that his semi was warming up in the driveway when the suspect — identified as 42-year-old James Bradley Mall — attempted to place the semi in gear. He then left the scene on foot.
Mall is charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent. He was taken to the Fremont County Jail on $2,000 bond.