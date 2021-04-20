(Council Bluffs) -- A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison on charges stemming from a pursuit in Mills County.
Acting U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 26-year-old D'ante Decarl Dirks was sentenced Monday to 132 months in prison for distributing methamphetamine, carrying a firearm in relation to drug trafficking and knowingly in possession of a firearm as a felon. Dirks was also ordered to serve four years of supervised release and pay $300 to the Crime Victims' Fund.
Dirks pleaded guilty to the charges in December, following an incident last summer in Mills County. Dirks was pulled over by an Iowa State Patrol Trooper and led authorities on a pursuit in excess of 100 mph, before fleeing on foot and throwing a loaded handgun into a cornfield. Authorities found marijuana, synthetic marijuana, powder cocaine and crack cocaine in his vehicle.
The case was investigated by the Iowa State Patrol, Mills County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.