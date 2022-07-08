(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of Joshua Keadle.
Keadle was found guilty in July, 2020 of second degree murder in connection with the death of 19-year-old Tyler Thomas, a Peru State College who disappeared in December, 2010 after leaving a party near the college. Tyler's body was never found, but Keadle admitted to having been with Thomas near a boat dock and leaving her by herself. Keadle was sentenced to 71 years in prison. His attorneys appealed the conviction, arguing the evidence presented during his trial was insufficient. But, the high court ruled that a body of a missing person wasn't necessary to prove a homicide.
Keadle remains incarcerated in the Nebraska State Penitentiary.