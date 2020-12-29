(KMAland) -- With winter in full swing, area law enforcement officials are encouraging motorists to be prepared if they happen to become stranded.
While holiday driving numbers are expected to be down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Jake Angle says they still expect a fair amount of traffic on the state's roadways. With colder temperatures and snow possible throughout the winter, Angle says it's a good idea to keep some basic supplies in your vehicle.
"There's nothing wrong with having a can of Fix-a-Flat in the car or some jumper cables," said Angle. "Obviously, you want that cell phone charger with you. We don't want you talking on that phone, but we want you to have that charger in there so you can call for help if become stranded or if the weather is bad you slide off the roadway, something like that."
Other items to include in your emergency kit are things like a radio with spare batteries, snacks or energy-type food, flares and a small shovel. Angle says it's also a good idea to keep some sandbags in the back of your car for a variety of uses.
"Have some weight in the back of the car -- a couple sand bags doesn't hurt -- and that also can come in handy if you become stuck and need to put some traction underneath the wheels," said Angle. "It's just little things like that that sometimes can make a big difference. Make sure you have some warm clothes in the car if you do become stranded and you're waiting for help to arrive or your vehicle won't start."
Regardless of travel numbers this winter, Angle says state troopers will be out in force.
"Our mission is the same and our goal is the same," said Angle. "That's to be out there to serve the public, both citizens of our state and those traveling through our state. We want to be there if they need us and also to make sure people are out there behaving -- obeying all traffic laws and looking for impaired drivers to remove those from the roadway. Really, the mission is the same whether we have increased numbers this year or the numbers are down, it doesn't change what we do day-in and day-out. We're going to be out there regardless of how it turns out."
The latest road conditions in Missouri can be found at traveler.modot.org. Angle was a recent guest on KMA's AM in the AM program.