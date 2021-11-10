(Sidney) -- A new face will be on the Sidney City Council following their appointment Monday.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Sidney City Council appointed Kenneth Myers to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of former councilwoman Lou Ann Kyle. Mayor Peter Johnson says the council received three applications for the vacancy. However, the council did appoint Myers last night, based on the experience he brings to the table.
"He has lived in town for a few years, and has had experiences teaching around the area, and experience as a city council person in Early, Iowa," Johnson said. "So, we're excited to have him on board, and we think he'll bring a fresh perspective, and his experience as an educator and principal lends itself really well to what we deal with on a weekly, daily basis."
Myers has been involved in the education system at multiple levels for nearly 30 years.
Johnson says this is a unique appointment as previous city council experience can sometimes be hard to come by.
"That is something that we haven't seen before, and having experience, knowing the lay of the land coming in, is a huge asset, he was a city council person for three years," Johnson said. "So, somebody whose already familiar with the procedures in place, and how things work, really enables him to hit the ground running, and I think really impressed the city council."
Myers, a math instructor at Peru State College, says he is glad to hear the council feels he could serve the community well.
"I'm glad that they have the confidence that I can be of help to the council a little bit," Myers said. "I didn't run election because I'm not quite retired and I didn't want to tie myself up. But, when they were short handed and someone commented I should try help out, I was more than happy."
Myers believes he can best serve as a new ear and voice for what is going on in the city and utilize his past experiences.
"My greatest service to them is to come in and listen and find out where things are at, and how things are going," Myers said. "And my strengths is past experience having been on city council in Early, Iowa in the eary 2000s for a little bit, and being the principal at two schools."
Myers will serve the remainder of Kyle's term, which ends December 31st, 2024. However, if a special election is called before then, the seat would go onto that ballot.