(Bedford) -- A Union County man faces enticement of a minor and stalking charges following an undercover sting in Taylor County.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies began an operation after a 15-year-old juvenile was reported to be the victim of sexual enticement. Deputies posed as the victim made contact with 26-year-old Evan Escobar of Kent on Thursday and made plans to meet.

Escobar was arrested at the meeting location without incident. He has been charged with enticing a minor -- a Class D felony -- and stalking. Escobar was taken to the Taylor County Jail on no bond pending an initial appearance.

