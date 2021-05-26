(Maryville) -- Small businesses are thanking their customers with a block party in Maryville tomorrow evening.
The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Kids Block Party. The annual event is tomorrow evening beginning at 5:30 p.m. Executive Director for the Chamber of Commerce Lily White was a guest on KMA’s “AM in the AM” program on Wednesday morning and shared the purpose of the event.
“It’s an opportunity for the businesses to do something a little more fun and not in a sales dynamic for the community. The parents can see each business and maybe learn something new while the businesses put together a game or activity for kids anywhere between the ages of 5 and 12,” White said. “It’s also an opportunity for us to highlight a gorgeous area in our town.”
The event will take place at the 4th street corridor in Maryville. The Chamber is supplying families with free snow-cones from Snowies and inflatables provided by A&M Amusements. White shared the community's excitement.
“There’s obviously a little bit more caution this year so I assume it will be a little bit smaller than a traditional year especially with the holiday weekend. We are excited to see our normal summer events come back to town,” White said. “It will be one of our first downtown events and we could not be more excited to see the kids.”
Booth location is on a first come first serve basis, and each business/organization will be required to provide their own tables and booth set up. Set up will begin at 5 p.m. with the block party kicking off at 5:30 p.m. Booths will run until 7:30 p.m. White shared how this event allows businesses to thank the community for support over the past year.
“Most of our businesses really held strong so we want to thank the community for that effort. We had so many people shopping local and eating at our restaurants through carryout last summer,” White said. “Our businesses did incredible and really held on and now it's our turn to thank the community for making that possible. We’re glad to start to see some normal things and we are glad to highlight something specifically for the kids who lost so much during the school year.”
Registration forms can be found at https://www.maryvillechamber.com/kids-block-party. Please reach out to Lily at director@maryvillechamber.com for additional information. If the event is affected by rain a decision will be made by the Chamber by 3 o’clock tomorrow if it will be moved to the Maryville Community Center. To hear the full interview with Lily White click below.