(Shenandoah) -- Like many KMAland residents, Shenandoah police officers took care of Christmas shopping Thursday--but they weren't alone.
Joining them were children selected to participate in the police department's annual Shop With A Cop program--just one of the many local efforts ensuring kids have Christmas presents this holiday season. Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray says the program made a triumphant return this Christmas--presents were distributed under the old "Operation Blessing" format the previous two years because of COVID-19 concerns.
"It was really nice to get back out, and actually take the kids shopping," said Gray. "In the last few years, with COVID and stuff, we were actually not able to take them with us--we just delivered gifts. So this year, actually taking them with us was really nice."
This year, 13 families with 28 children qualified for Shop With A Cop. And, Gray says the kids stopped at more than one business.
"I decided I wanted to get many, many businesses involved," said Gray, "instead of just going to Walmart. This year, we did spread it out. We went to Walmart, then we were able to do some shopping at Orschlen's. Then, we did a scavenger hunt that actually included Roc Stop, the move theater, Brown's Shoe Fits. One of the stops was at Homestead--we did caroling with the people there. And then, Pizza Hut actually donated all of the pizza we had for our party afterwards."
Each child received $200 to spend on gifts for themselves, as well as family members. Gray says public donations made the program possible.
"This year was one of the best years we've actually seen," he said. "I appreciate everyone everybody that did donate to this program to keep it going. I think we received somewhere around $7,400 so far this year in donations. And, people actually brought in extra gifts for us to wrap this year, and hand out to the kids."
Gray says his officers enjoy Shop With A Cop as well as the kids.
"The officers here actually love it," said Gray. "It's one of the best things they look forward to. They do it on their own. That's there work--it's a volunteer thing they do. Every single one of the guys showed up, except for one that was just unable to, because they had a family event come up. But, they all love taking part in this."
The chief adds officers are stopping vehicles at random the next few days, handing out surplus gifts to families with children in need this Christmas.