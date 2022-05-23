(Clarinda) -- Page County secondary roads staff are addressing windrow concerns on the county's gravel roads.
That's according to Page County Engineer J.D. King, who tells KMA News some citizens have raised concerns about the size of windrows or gravel awaiting to be spread across the road along portions of the county's secondary roads. King says the circumstances have to do with his department's routine annual work to maintain the county's gravel roads, which crews are currently performing.
"We narrow up the roads, pull berms of the edges and incorporate that across the road," said King. "There's been windrows that are large and encroaching on the travel way there but our blade guys are out there moving those back and forth from side to side and getting those incorporated into the road."
However, King did acknowledge that recent weather conditions may have reduced the current quality of the specific roads where the rock is sparse. But, he says most routes align with upcoming granular resurfacing projects.
"Yes when it rains it's muddy, but we do have rock coming," said King. "Most of those locations where the narrowing up of the roads were and the big windrows, are on the same routes (as) our granular surfacing contract rock -- which should be starting in a couple of weeks."
King says the piles of dirt and rock, which are larger than usual, are typically formed when crews run a single-gang disc to cut off the road's edges.
However, he emphasized crews are addressing the issue, and the work is an annual occurrence.
"We do that every spring on different roads based on need and the width of the road and shape of the road," said King. "This is a regular maintenance activity that we do on gravel roads."
King asks for patience and caution while using affected gravel roads as the crews perform the work.