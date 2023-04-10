(Clarinda) -- Bridge replacement efforts are moving along in Page County.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the Page County Board of Supervisors received an update from County Engineer J.D. King on the two bridge repair projects ongoing in the county. One of which is the nearly $2.8 million replacement of the Essex West Bridge on 150th Street over the East Nishnabotna River. King says most of the sub-structure and piers for the new bridge have been constructed, and crews are now working on shaping the river embankments.
"They're shaping on the west embankment and the east embankment is done and riprapped, so they're working on the west side now and we're waiting on beams," said King. "Beams for that bridge should show up near the end of April. So, the bridge structure is sort of paused and we're just working the dirt and riprap."
Due to the bridge's location, the city of Essex is assisting in funding the replacement with nearly $1 million in city-bridge funds.
Meanwhile, work continues on the $1.4 million bridge replacement effort on 280th Street over Buchanan Creek. King says crews have made progress on the foundation of the new structure.
"They placed concrete on the east abutment last Tuesday and they were scheduled for Thursday afternoon for the west abutment and that will finish up the foundation on that bridge," he said. "So, the next thing will be shaping embankments, placing riprap, and then getting beams."
Additionally, King says they are beginning to develop plans for replacing the bridge on 190th Street and J Avenue over the Tarkio River. However, he says the 190th Street bridge will not affect the schedule for the Essex North Bridge, for which the county is awaiting word on whether they will receive funding through a R.A.I.S.E. grant.
"If we get awarded that grant for the bridge north of Essex, the soonest we could do that is letting that in the fall of 2024," King explained. "So, this fall, if things go right, we'll let the the bridge there on 190th."
King says the county has sufficient bridge funds to complete both upcoming projects.