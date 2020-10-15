(Bedford) -- Page County Engineer J.D. King has added to his already-busy workload.
At its regular meeting Thursday morning, the Taylor County Board of Supervisors appointed King as the county's interim engineer. King will fill the void left by Trevor Wolfe, who resigned earlier this week. King tells KMA News his service amounts to "neighbors helping neighbors."
"Earlier this week, the office manager from the Taylor County Secondary Roads Department called me up," said King, "and asked if was available to help them out--again. Their engineer just resigned on Monday for personal reasons, and they needed an engineer to take care of signing the proper paperwork, and providing leadership and oversight to the road department here in Taylor County."
King stresses the arrangement is only temporary--and he'll only spend whatever time is needed in Taylor County.
"This is not a permanent thing," he said, "and not a full time sharing. This is strictly an interim temporary position while the board of supervisors in Taylor County locates themselves a certified engineer, or a licensed engineer."
King's appointment comes as both counties are experiencing a slowdown in road construction work.
"The construction work over here is mostly completed," he said. "There's kind of a lull in the major construction work in Taylor County. We're trying to wind our work down in Page. We still have some work to do in Page. But, the construction work load in Taylor County is less at the moment. It's just regular maintenance things out on the road. Taylor County has its own bridge crew, building bridges."
It's not the first time King has helped Taylor County. He also served as interim engineer in January and February of this year.