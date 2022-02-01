(Clarinda) -- Page County will see a pair of large projects on its county roads this construction season.
That's according to Page County Engineer J.D. King, who says he has two large projects lined up for this upcoming construction season, which typically begins around May and runs until October. The biggest project, King says, is a multi-million dollar undertaking to re-surface O Avenue, commonly known as the "Stanton road" west of Clarinda. The project would extend north from Highway 2 to the Page and Montgomery County line. King says they intend to implement a method that would allow them reuse some of the material already on the road.
"We're going to grind up the asphalt that's overlaid on some old concrete and run it through a paver cold and inject a little hot oil in it to compact it down cold, it's called 'cold in-place recycling,'" King said. "And then once that's done and cured a little bit, we'll come back over the top of it with another couple lifts of virgin hot-mix material and top it with new stuff from the asphalt plant."
The low bid for the 11-mile project came in at $3.3 million from Henningsen Construction out of Atlantic. King says there was one other bidder for the project.
He adds the second big project involves some seal coat work and updates on several roads throughout the county.
"We're also doing seal coat work on a couple different segments of seal coat that was a base stabilize and these projects were built in 2017 and 2018, and it's time to come across with another lift of chip-seal or seal coat work," King said. "That'd be on T Avenue from Shambaugh north to just south of the 271 intersection there."
The second segment is on the Page Center Road from Highway 71 west to M60 or Maple Avenue. King says other chip seal work is also planned for the western portion of the county near Essex.
"We're also going to come back and put a double-lift of chip seal on part of D Avenue north of Essex," King said. "That was torn up and turned back to gravel about 10 to 12 years ago."
King says further discussion of any potential bridge projects through the season will have to wait until more information is available on how many dollars the county will receive from the recently passed infrastructure bill in U.S. Congress. He adds the Iowa Department of Transportation will divvy out the money to each county.
Discussion and potential approval of the Henningsen Construction bid for the "Stanton Road" project are on the Page County Board of Supervisors meeting agenda tonight at 6 p.m.