(Clarinda) -- Page County Engineer J.D. King recently received significant recognition from an organization representing county engineers throughout the state.
King was a recipient of the 2022 Outstanding County Engineering Achievement Award at the Iowa County Engineer's Association Conference earlier this month, where he was also presented with the 25-Year Service Award. King reached the 25-year milestone last year but was not in attendance. King tells KMA News he was honored to receive the recognition.
"I was humbled with the receipt of that outstanding achievement award and I didn't anticipate it, you know I'm just working away like normal on the maintenance and construction here in Page County," said King. "It was a surprise but I appreciate the engineers and the group that thought I was worthy of that distinction."
King has been the county engineer in Page County since 2013 and worked in Ringgold County from 1995 to 1998, Des Moines County from 1998 to 2003, and Fayette County from 2003 to 2013. In his time in the industry, King says one of his passions has been working on the larger county bridges, which typically only come around every 40 to 100 years. He feels they've had success in that regard during his time in Page County.
"We've replaced two bridges on the Nodaway (River) on the east side of the county and here in the west part of the county with the East Nishnabotna River, we built a bridge north of Shenandoah, and right now we're building a bridge just outside of Essex on 150th Street, and we're planning for another bridge there," he said. "So, there's plenty of work to do here and I'm enjoying it."
King also oversaw replacing one of the longest bridges in Fayette County in 2008 after significant flooding across eastern Iowa, which also served as a critical paved connection to north of West Union. Also, in Page County, King says he has also been pleased to oversee the completion of several seal coat roads converted to asphalt, which wrapped up in 2018. King also set in motion one of the more significant repaving efforts in the county in recent memory with an 11-mile stretch of O Avenue, or the "Stanton Road," this past summer.
However, King has also taken pride in ensuring constant maintenance is performed on the county's secondary road network.
"The non-flashy stuff -- the routine stuff that we do every year and pavement maintenance," King explained. "Things like crack filling, joint sealing, transfer slurry leveling, and fog seals. We've worked on that throughout the network here to preserve what we have and keep that as long as we can."
After over 25 years in the industry, King says he has come to appreciate the process of seeing through projects and maintenance that significantly impact the traveling public within the county.
"Seeing a need or having a vision for a project, talking to the Board of Supervisors about it, develop it, plan it, construct it, drive across it, and the people that you know, use the things that you've built," said King. "You're close to the traveling public, you live there, you drive the roads, and you do things that you can see -- they're concrete, no pun intended."
The ICEA "Outstanding County Engineering in Achievement Award" is designed to recognize outstanding contributions to the engineering profession in the field of county engineering.