(Essex) -- While the size of the project has led to crews working a little slower than anticipated, Page County officials are still pleased with the progress on a major infrastructure project.
Crews began replacing the Essex West Bridge on 150th Street across the East Nishnabotna River early last month. The new over 450-foot long and 30-foot wide bridge will replace the original structure built in 1937 and be more suitable to today's larger ag equipment. County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News the nearly $2.8 million project is progressing nicely.
"It's a big bridge and takes a lot of time to place the deck forms," said King. "We've got the interior base formed and now the A.M. Cohron and Sons crew is working on the overhangs, forming the diaphragms, and abutments."
Due to the bridge's proximity to city limits, nearly $1 million of the project is being funded by Iowa Department of Transportation city-bridge funds through the city of Essex along with county funding. However, King says there have been some challenges with the large infrastructure project, including installing massive concrete beams.
"Each overhang jack needs to be adjusted individually to make sure its in spec and tolerance of how thick the deck is and it just takes a long time," said King. "We anticipate the deck placement later in July and certainly we'd hope to have it done sooner."
King says the project's sheer size has led to crews moving a little slower than anticipated.
"It took longer to get the beams set than anticipated," he said. "It took several weeks when we'd like to think we could do them in three days with one span every day. But, that's just not how it worked out."
Demolition of the old bridge took place in December. Once the decking is placed, King says it should take one-and-a-half to two months to put on the finishing touches.