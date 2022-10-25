(Clarinda) -- Crews have begun addressing a recent re-pavement project in Page County.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors received an update from County Engineer J.D. King, who says crews with Henningsen Construction have arrived at O Avenue, or M63, to assess and begin repairs to the 11-mile stretch of road, particularly the north end of the project at the Page-Montgomery County line. King says the plan is to mill down the bleed spots and improve the transition according to the original project detail.
"I think they're going to mill at the transition first and then mill further down the road," said King. "They're working on the transition according to the 'EOP' detail on the plans. I discussed that with Henningsen, and he agreed to work on it and do that."
The update comes after nearly five months worth of inquiries in which county resident Tom Wagoner expressed his concerns over the current pavement, which has deviations as large as seven inches from the "end-of-project" detail on the project's north end. King adds they have also identified 19 "bleed spots."
However, Wagoner continued to air concerns over the lack of tests to indicate whether the excess material is coming from the cold-in-place recycling layers or the top layer of asphalt. He encouraged the supervisors to monitor the road for at least the next week before allowing repairs.
"Let the performance, let time, see if there's any areas that channel or rut," said Wagoner. "You can put a straight edge on the top and see if it maintains the shape or if it does have a depression -- which is going to indicate rutting or channeling."
Wagoner also expressed concern over having crews begin work on the road without establishing a plan before the contractor's arrival and the likelihood of making a "patch job."
"If you go out there today or this week when you haven't defined (a plan), you haven't tested, you're going to make a patch," said Wagoner. "And then what if the limits of that unacceptable mix is greater, then we're going to patch next year -- your going to patch a patch. Only thing is it's going to be the county's fix if you accept that project."
Wagoner added his concerns of the excess "bituminous" material dated well before the top layer of asphalt was added -- the layer which King has said likely attributed to the bleed spots.
In other business, the board received an update from County Recorder Brenda Esaias on the ArcaSearch Project involving digitalizing the county's historical records.