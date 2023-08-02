(Essex) -- Workers continue to trudge along on a major bridge replacement effort in Page County.
Earlier this summer, crews with A.M. Cohron and Sons began to tackle placing the new Essex West Bridge on 150th Street across the East Nishnabotna River, replacing the original structure built in 1937. While it has taken them a little longer than expected due to the length of the new bridge, County Engineer J.D. King says they are drawing ever closer to laying down the bridge deck.
"They're putting steel in the west end, diaphragms, and the abutments," said King. "We're going to start laying steel on the deck very soon and hopefully this week."
The nearly $2.8 million project also received almost $1 million in city-bridge funds due to its proximity to Essex. But, King says the sheer size of the bridge at 450 feet long and 30 feet wide to help accommodate today's larger farm equipment has created an arduous task for crews to stay on schedule.
"It's the longest bridge in Page County that belongs to the county--the state has longer bridges but this is the longest county bridge that we have," King explained. "So, it's going slower than we anticipated but we'll get it done."
Once the steel has been put down to support the bridge deck, King says they still have a few tasks remaining, including pouring the deck itself.
"There's the deck poor and that's certainly a significant milestone in the bridge construction and scheme--placing the deck," he said. "But, once the deck is placed we're not quite done as they have open rail on both sides to place and that'll take several days or a week or more--it'll be nearly 900 feet of that."
Finally, King adds there is still some dirt work that will need to be done, and they will also need to place rip-rap under the bridge. Plans originally called for the project to wrap up by harvest season. However, King says they will have to wait and see how quickly they progress this month.