(Essex) -- Over a decade of city council experience prevailed in the Essex mayoral race.
Unofficial results from the Page County Auditor's Office name Calvin Kinney the new mayor of Essex over two other contenders, with a landslide victory claiming over 60% of the vote, with 150. In second was Blain Petersen with 47 votes, or 19%, and in third was Gloria McComb with 46 votes, or 18.7%. Succeeding Mayor Marian Durfey, Kinney tells KMA News he is thankful and humbled to be able to continue to serve his community in a new role.
"I'm humbled, and I'm excited for our community and I'm looking forward to working with so many great leaders in our community, the leaders at the school, and the ECC (Essex Community Club), and just so many people in the community," Kinney said. "It's an exciting time to be an Essex Trojan."
Kinney says he looks forward to continuing a number of projects and renovations to the community, and bring his city council experience with him.
"We have many things to be excited about, many moving parts," Kinney said. "We're in the early stages of water and sewer (updates), so with me being on top of that as a councilman already, that will help with that transition as far as that end of the project. It's understanding the process, that'll help the most during the transition."
Kinney also says that experience with the city council, and other community work, may have been what helped set him apart in the field of candidates.
"Probably my experience with 13 years on the council, and then 33 years on the fire department, I think that is probably the items," Kinney said.
Kinney says he looks forward to working together, and growing together as a community.