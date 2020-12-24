(Council Bluffs) -- Like father, like son--Dr. Daniel P. Kinney is excited to succeed his father as Iowa Western Community College's next president.
Members of the Iowa Western Board of Trustees selected Kinney from 77 original applicants in November. The search for a new president began after Dr. Dan Kinney announced his retirement back in January. Daniel Kinney comes to Iowa Western after 11 years as president at Iowa Central Community College. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, the younger Kinney says he brings different strengths to the president's role than his father...
"It's been amazing to see what he's been able to do at Iowa Western Community College," said Kinney, "and honestly, all of the presidents even prior to him, and what they brought to southwest Iowa. It excites me to be able to build on that, as we move forward into the future."
Prior to his stint at Iowa Central, he served as vice president of student services for Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff for two years, dean of student affairs and athletic director at Allen County Community College in Iola, Kansas for six years, assistant director of admissions and scholarships and interfraternity council advisor at the University of Kansas and admissions counselor at Washburn University. Kinney served in the Kansas Army National Guard from 1989 until 2006, commanding an engineer company in combat operations in Iraq in 2005. He received the Bronze Star for his service. Kinney says he sought the Iowa Western position because it was a bigger institution.
"You know, Iowa Western's about 1,500 students larger than Iowa Central, where I was at," he said. "I have no desire to ever be into a large institution, such as Johnson County, Kansas City or DMACC. I always wanted to stay at the mid-level, a little bit bigger, community college. As the president here, you do make a lot of impact on the students. You get to know the students, the faculty, the staff. It's a lot more working within the institution, than just being out in the community."
Kinney cites recruitment and retention of students as two of his strengths. He also envisions Iowa Western and other community colleges as playing a big role in workforce development in the future.
"We're going to provide the individuals and the students their career opportunities to continue on, and stay home," said Kinney. "I think that's what's important about the community colleges. You've got to emphasize the 'community' in there, and being able to build southwest Iowa into the future. So, I'm excited to get started, and learn more about the institution, itself, and get going on January 1."
Kinney's youngest daughter is currently enrolled as a student at Iowa Western.