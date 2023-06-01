(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western Community College's enrollment numbers continue to rebound following a COVID-induced slump.
Preliminary projections indicate Iowa Western's enrollment for the summer semester is up 211 students, or 8%. Additionally, Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney says early indications are that the school's fall semester student count is even with last year at that same time. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Kinney says students are coming back after the enrollment drop during the pandemic.
"I think people are seeing the value of a community college education, along with the good jobs that we have in our region," said Kinney, "the high paying, high demand jobs that you can just get a two-year degree or a certificate, and go straight to the workforce. So, we're seeing some growth here at Iowa Western."
Kinney attributes the growth to measures implemented following the beginning of his tenure in January, 2021--including greater cooperation with area high schools.
"We did some expansion of some of our offerings," he said. "We opened up our career academy center up in Missouri Valley. We started to get more Career Technical Education and other classes into the high school. We probably have had about a 15% growth of high school classes taking college classes at the same time. So, we continue to push on that."
Outreach efforts are also planned for Iowa Western's Clarinda campus and the Shenandoah Center this summer. Additionally, the school is a partner in the Southwest Iowa Technical Career Hub, or SWITCH, based in the East Mills School District. Kinney, however, says postsecondary education is a double-edged sword.
"The high school can help you or hurt you," said Kinney. "If you give more students college degrees coming out of high school--or certificates--it's less like of them going on. That's going to be a mix there. We're going to see how that chimes out there in the next year or two."
Iowa Western's Board of Trustees recently increased approved a 4% tuition increase for next academic year, or $8 per credit hour, in order to keep up with the costs of inflation. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Daniel Kinney here: