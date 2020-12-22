(Council Bluffs) -- Almost a year after announcing his retirement, the final days are down to a precious few for Dr. Dan Kinney.
Kinney officially steps down as president at Iowa Western Community College December 31st after 26 years. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Kinney says he's looking forward to his retirement.
"People keep asking me that question," said Kinney. "I'm not really melancholy, or anything like that. Obviously, I'm going to have a different way of life in the future, but I'm still going to be in the community. I'm still going to be involved in community activities. One of the big things is I'll still get to attend all the student events at the college, and things like that. I'm just transitioning, I guess."
Kinney's original last day was August 31st. But, the Iowa Western Board of Trustees extended his contract through the end of this year to aid in the search for his successor.
"I told the board back in January, about a year ago, that I would stay until they found a replacement," he said. "But, it allowed them to do a nationwide search. They said they had 77 applicants. So, it allowed them to really do a very thorough search to find my replacement. And, that was important to me, because, you know, I wanted somebody who knew what they were doing, and could take Iowa Western to the next level. I wouldn't have been very happy if they hired someone who wasn't capable."
Kinney's son, Dr. Daniel P. Kinney, was selected to succeed his father back in November. The younger Kinney has served as president at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge for 11 years. Kinney Sr. says his son is more prepared to be president than he was back in 1994.
"If you look at his experience, and the careers and the jobs that he's held," said Kinney, "every one of them was building to the point, I think, helping him to be really great president, and do well at Iowa Western."
You can hear the full interview with Dr. Dan Kinney on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com. And, Dan Kinney Jr. will be our guest on Thursday's "Morning Line" edition at 7:35.