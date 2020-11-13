(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western Community College has picked current Iowa Central Community College President Dr. Daniel Kinney to serve as the institution's next president.
Members of the search committee announced this week the selection of Kinney, who is the son of retiring long-time IWCC President Dr. Dan Kinney. The elder Kinney has led IWCC for the last 26 years and announced his retirement at the beginning of this year. Speaking at a public forum earlier this month, the younger Kinney says he and his father are not the same type of leader.
"He's been an amazing mentor to me my whole life," said Kinney. "I've learned good things from him, but also when you have a mentor there are things you learn that maybe you want to do a lot different in regards to that. I think our communication styles are probably quite a bit different. I'm a big collaborator, let's get some evidence, let's talk, approachable and things like that."
Kinney has over 25 years of experience in higher education and has served as president of Iowa Central since 2009. Kinney served in the Kansas Army National Guard from 1989 until 2006, commanding an engineer company in combat operations in Iraq in 2005. He received the Bronze Star for her service. He says community college presidents are now being asked to wear a number of hats, including fundraisers and lobbyists.
"We are not in a state yet that requires a completion agenda, where the success of our students coming out are going to tie to our funding formulas," said Kinney. "Which brings me to another feature: advocacy. I've been in two other states prior to coming here working with the legislators. You guys have got lucky. We've got a new one in the district here that can really help out, but really working with the legislators out there."
When asked about his leadership style, Kinney says he prefers to listen, especially to employees and students who are involved in the institution at the ground level.
"As a college president, unfortunately we have to be at the 30,000-feet level," said Kinney. "We can't see everything that's going on. Your cabinet and your vice presidents are at the 20,000 and your directors and deans are at the 10,000 and the majority of the people that work within the institution are there. They are hearing it and seeing it, everything that's happening day-to-day."
Kinney says community colleges have grown from traditional, on-campus classes to offer more to the community. He cited examples at his current job where the culinary arts and turf management programs were housed at a golf course owned by the college.
"Getting organizations and getting people on campus, I think is the most important thing," said Kinney. "I know your radio station is the number one radio station at a certain market in this area. That's a heck of a recruiting tool right there. I think you guys probably see a lot of what we do. You are in a lot larger metropolitan area than I am in Fort Dodge, but our student music performances and things like that bring a lot of people on campus. I think that's important because we are the community."
Kinney is expected to begin his new role in early 2021. One of Kinney's two daughters is currently attending IWCC. Other finalists for the position included Dr. David Hinds, a former president of Victoria College in Texas, and Dr. Charles Lepper, the Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Salt Lake Community College in Utah.