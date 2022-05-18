(Council Bluffs) -- A trio of 8th grade students at a Council Bluffs middle school came in second in a statewide school design challenge.
Garret Robertus, Emma Richwine, and Eben Flenker of Kirn Middle School were the runners-up in the contest administered by the Iowa Department of Education. The Build Iowa’s Future Design Challenge provides an opportunity for students in grades K-12 to create projects and connect them to careers, with the chance to compete for up to $1,000 to be given to their schools. The Kirn students took second with their piece “Field of Dreams.”
“I was pretty impressed that we did that well,” said Robertus. “Really, we worked pretty hard towards that and I’m grateful that we got it.”
The parameters for the elementary and middle school competition involved constructing a model home from any material, and explaining through an essay why it would be a good choice to live there. Students were also encouraged to describe some of the unique benefits the home offers. The Kirn students chose to play off the popular Field of Dreams home located in Dyersville, Iowa, using modern features and other architecture styles common in the state of Iowa. Flenker mentions a few of the highlights the team pointed out in their essay.
“We have in the backyard of the house a huge baseball field with the cornfield, and then with a little track in the back of the woods,” said Flenker. “It seems like it would be good for kids and stuff like that.”
Throughout the course of their project, Richwine says they not only learned about construction and design, but also how to work together.
“It was good for our teamwork-- we had to talk to each other to get this finished,” said Richwine. “Definitely a good lesson on the materials and how everything works.”
Community Colleges for Iowa, Kreg Tool Company, and Pella Corporation sponsored the awards, with the Iowa Clearinghouse for Work-Based Learning and the Home Builders Association of Iowa hosting. The challenge follows the Future Ready Iowa goal of having a 70 percent workforce with a post-secondary education by 2025.
You can hear the full interview with the Kirn Middle School team below, and check out their project and essay here.