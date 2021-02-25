(Red Oak) -- The new leader of Montgomery County Memorial Hospital says he is 'humbled and privileged' to be picked to lead the organization going forward.
The MCMH Board of Trustees have selected Ron Kloewer to succeed the retiring David Abercrombie next month as CEO. Kloewer currently serves as chief operating officer for MCMH and has been with the hospital for more than three decades. He first joined the organization in the late 1980s as a project manager for construction of the current facility after working in the construction field for a number of years.
"I became the project manager for the hospital to manage this new hospital construction," said Kloewer. "I was out here on the job and was the eyes and ears. Along the way, I got to help acquire several million dollars worth of new medical equipment to outfit the new hospital. I ultimately got to help plan and organize the move, which was an incredible experience."
A graduate of Harlan Community High School, Kloewer holds an Associate's Degree in Civil Engineering Technology from Iowa Western Community College, a Bachelor's Degree in Management of Information Systems and Master's of Healthcare Administration degree from Bellevue University. After working as a project manager for MCHM, Kloewer has also served as Chief Information Officer and Director of Campus Development before becoming COO.
"I never really had much experience with health care folks," said Kloewer. "To see and work with the professionals that we today call heroes. The pandemic has caused us to really look at health care workers in a new perspective, and we see the commitment and the compassion and the dedication that they bring to their job. I got to see that firsthand when I worked here helping to build the new facility."
Kloewer will officially take the reins on March 15th from Abercrombie, who is retiring after six years at the helm of MCMH. Kloewer says the hospital has experienced tremendous growth over the last several years.
"From the beginnings of the new hospital at about 65,000 square feet, we are now at 170,000 square feet," said Kloewer. "We have a tremendous campus. We've got the most amazing professionals. Our automation and things like telemedicine is second-to-none in rural community hospitals. I am just privileged and humbled and so many other emotions to be asked by the board to continue on."
Kloewer says one of his first goals when taking over MCMH is leading the hospital through to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. He says pandemic restrictions have severely limited the community outreach that the hospital has been able to do.
"We're seeing some hopeful signs out there in the world," said Kloewer. "People still have to be careful and they have to follow the guidelines and control the spread of this awful virus. But we are coming out the other side. I'm very hopeful that the changes we had to make as an organization put us in a good place. We've got to get our relationships back with people. So many of us have had to just hunker down. We need to reach out and support our community and support those that are hurting. We're going to be doing a lot of outreach and a lot of relationship-building."
Kloewer says other goals include solidifying the hospital's primary care offerings, increasing technology and supporting employees. Kloewer currently resides on an acreage in Pilot Grove Township in Montgomery County with his family. He says he plans to work with Abercrombie over the next two weeks to complete the transition process. Abercrombie and his wife plan to move back to their native South Carolina to be closer to family in retirement.
