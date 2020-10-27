(Shenandoah) -- With the November 3rd general elections approaching, the issue of wind turbine development remains volatile in Page County.
In order to further examine the pros and cons of wind energy production, KMA News airs a special forum Wednesday morning at 8:40 during the "AM in the AM" program. Representatives on both sides of the issue were asked a series of questions during the forum recently recorded over ZOOM. You'll hear comments from Bill Menner, executive director of the Iowa Rural Development Council, and the former director of USDA Rural Development, representing those in favor of wind turbines, and Clay County resident Janna Swanson, representing individuals concerned about turbine construction, and the impact on property rights.
A video of the ZOOM forum will be available at kmaland.com immediately following Wednesday's airing.