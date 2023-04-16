(Glenwood) -- KMA News continues its periodic tour of the region's recreational facilities. Today's Fitness Tour stop takes us to Glenwood, where the Mills County YMCA is committed to improving the overall health of local residents.
It's a typical Friday morning at the Mills County YMCA. Inside the facility's Group X fitness area, a room full of participants are strutting their stuff in one of the Y's Active Older Adult classes. It's programs like those that are helping the 17-year-old facility rebound from a COVID-19 induced membership loss. Diana Burchett is the Y's executive director. Burchett tells KMA News membership numbers indicate an uptick in recent months.
"It took until this year, 2023, or the end of '22, that we've seen our membership increase," said Burchett. "We have probably about 1,300 units here, which is about 3,300 members. During COVID, we probably lost around 500 of those."
Burchett says both young and old are returning to the Y to stay active and healthy.
"We have a lot of baby boomers," she said. "As you know, that's the greatest population around this area. Our classes are huge, that participation in our Silver Sneaker classes, to our low impact classes to our water (classes) is great.
Like other recreational centers, the Mills County Y boasts a large exercise room with stationary bicycles, treadmills and weights, and a full-sized gym. And, nowhere is the Y's impact as evident as with the indoor pool--a drawing card for users throughout the week and weekends. Alexis Unger is in charge of the Y's acquatics programs.
"We see a very large uptick in the morning of seniors and older active adults who come in and enjoy the water walking classes and our lap swim," said Unger. "We have some great aquatic fitness classes, and then the evenings and weekends, there are a lot of families that get to spend that quality family time together, as well as getting their kids to be safe around water in our swim lessons program."
Since its opening in 2006, the Y has enjoyed a city-corporate partnership. The city of Glenwood owns the building, which is operated by the Greater Omaha YMCA. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan says synergy has benefited both the Y and the city.
"They help us run the outdoor pool every summer," said Farnan. "They provide us with lifeguards, and the training with lifeguards. So, they man the pool for us, and then on our side, we help with repairs to the building for the YMCA. Then, we partner on several other events."
While saying the facility is in great shape, Burchett says improvements are planned in the future.
"We're working right now on a playground surfacing," said Burchett. "We always try to improve our equipment. Mills County is up next with probably replacing all of our equipment. So, we keep replacing equipment. We'll probably be redoing the gym floor pretty soon. Those are our capital projects that we keep an eye on with what needs to be done."
For more information regarding membership and programs, check out the Mills County Y's website.