(Clarinda) -- KMAland residents are coming in from the cold to exercise this winter. KMA News is taking a look at some of the area's winter recreation destinations. Today's Winter Fitness Tour stops at the Clarinda Lied Recreation Center--where there's plenty of things happening by land or by sea....
On cold days in February, how many people would actually get in the water--even in an indoor pool?
The answer is...plenty!
With the Beatles providing musical accompaniment, instructor Linda Armstrong instructs a full pool of swimmers in a "aqua splash" class in the Clarinda Lied Recreation Center's heated indoor pool. Typically, Armstrong says up to 30 swimmers take part in her classes. Even on bitterly cold days, Armstrong says there's plenty of reasons people splash around in the pool.
"I think just think the socialization," said Armstrong. "It helps their muscles warm up for the day. A lot of people like the water rather than the land-based exercising."
Operating for 49 years, the aquatics center actually predates the Lied Center, which is almost 30 years old. Clarinda Parks and Recreation Director Carson Riedel says lap swimming is also popular for adults--even at 5:45 in the morning.
"You get up and it's 10 degrees outside," said Riedel. "You walk through the door, and it's a little warmer. Then, you get into that pool room, and it's always 85 degrees, the pool water is 85 degrees and the hot tub in there is 103 degrees. Sometimes, it's a good way to start the day--a little bit refreshing, but you kind of warm up a little bit, too. It's kind of like that hot shower in the morning."
Actually, the pool is just one enticement for exercisers. Other center amenities include a weight room, a cardiovascular room, an exercise room offering a host of fitness classes, a racquetball court and, of course, the gym--featuring a walking track and two courts for basketball, and the monster of all exercise activities--pickelball! Why is pickelball so popular these days?
"From 6 to 96, you can play," said Riedel. "It is good exercise. The more into it, you get, I think the more you push your body to do things in it. But, when you're learning, it's pretty easy to sit back and hit the wiffle ball."
Like other area rec centers, Clarinda's facility is experiencing a jump in memberships at the beginning of year. In fact, the Lied Center's membership total topped the 600 mark last month.
"January and February, we usually see our largest spike in membership growth," said Riedel. "People get their New Year's resolutions going, and they decide they want to change their lives a little bit, and lose a little weight, or gain some muscle, or something like that. Some people just want a lifestyle change. They start a new diet, and they want something to go with it. That may just be walking around the track in the gymnasium."
For a complete listing of activities, programs, hours of operation and memberships, check the Clarinda Lied Recreation Center's website or Facebook page.