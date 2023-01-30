(Red Oak) -- With 2023 almost a month old, more KMAland residents are flocking to local fitness centers in an effort to improve their health. Over the next several weeks, KMA News is taking a tour of local recreational facilities to check out activities in the great indoors. Our survey of the local fitness scene begins with a stop at the Montgomery County Family YMCA...
s cold as it gets outside in these winter months, the action is hot inside at the Montgomery County Family YMCA. A visit to the Y on a recent Friday morning found patrons engaged in an ultra-competitive game of pickelball--just one of the many activities offered at Red Oak's Y, now in its 23rd year of operation. Like other area facilities, the Y is seeing residents returning to the gym or weight room to step up their fitness game, and improve their health. Carrie Shalters succeeded John Blomstedt as the Y's executive director 10 months ago. Shalters tells KMA News the facility has experienced a steady rebound from membership losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Of course, you know with COVID, we suffered some pretty great losses with membership," said Shalters. "I'd say 25-to-30% at least of our membership we lost being closed, and just that long transition from how to we navigate COVID, and safety, and health. But, we are, I think, back up to 10-to-15% down from where we were pre-COVID."
Shalters says this month presented the familiar trend of people making a new commitment to getting in shape.
"In the last year or two prior to this year," she said, "it was kind of not predictable as to who or when people were coming back. But, I would say this January, we're back to where we're on trend with a big influx of people in January. The weight room's full. Our challenge is to keep those people here, keep them engaged."
And, visitors have an assortment of activities to choose from, including yoga and water aerobics classes, tennis and pickelball action, and a variety of youth sports offerings--including, most recently, ballroom dancing. Shalters says the Y's programs ebb and flow, depending on the community's demands.
"We want to strive to have what the community needs from us," said Shalters. "That's what I'm always telling staff, and that's what we talk about with your board. We want to know what the community wants from us, what kind of programming we want."
That programming takes place in the Y's gym, indoor pool, weight room, upstairs track and tennis courts, among other amenities. Shalters points to one recent day that typified the facility's goal of an engaged community.
"The pool was full," she said. "We had the kids, like I said, doing the ballroom dancing. We had kids in the gym. We had classes going on upstairs in our fitness room. We had tennis and pickelball going on. I mean, the whole building was really filled. I said, 'this is where we want to be. We want to have this building full, and with people having a good time here.'"
Shalters compliments the Y's staff, and the foundation laid by predecessors Blomsted, and before him, Nick Zimmer, for helping keep the facilities in shape, so that it can help the public keep in shape. She adds the Y is a charitable organization, with programs helping disadvantaged youth and individuals with membership costs. For more information on membership, hours of operation and programs. contact the Montgomery County Family YMCA at 712-623-2161, or the Y's website.