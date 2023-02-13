(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its Winter Fitness Tour--a survey of the area's indoor fitness destinations. Today's stop takes us to Shenandoah Medical Center's Wellness Center--a place people can go to avoid ending up in the hospital across the way.
Located in a facility adjacent to the SMC complex, the wellness center is among the facilities witnessing the traditional uptick in patrons since the beginning of the year. Operating for nearly two decades, the 10,000 square-foot facility offers 24/7 physical fitness opportunities to its members. Nikki Carlson has served as SMC's director of wellness for 21 years. In addition to a variety of exercise equipment, Carlson tells KMA News the center offers several fitness options, including working with a personal trainer for $50 a month for the first four months, then $35 every month thereafter. She say the trainer provides accountability and guidance in getting into shape.
"The personal training option is pretty popular," said Carlson. "Even the one-time training option is extremely popular, because a lot of people--especially if you're just getting started--don't know where to start, don't know how to do the exercises or how to do them appropriately. So, they will start with the trainer."
For those wishing to work out independently, there's also a one-time consultation for $40, with staff setting personal fitness plans.
"If you're somebody that's pretty self-motivated, and you're like, 'I just need a program, but I can do this. I don't necessarily need the accountability of a trainer,' then what we do is we have them come in and have them do an evaluation, just like we do on the personal trainer side," she said. "We set up the program for them, but then we give them usually like a QR code that has videos attached to the exercises being done, or pictures--whatever works for them."
24/7 access is not included with the personal consultation. However, wellness center gym memberships are available for $20 a month, or $180 a year, with the first four months free. In addition to fitness, Carlson says the wellness center works with the hospital in providing physical and occupational therapy, speech therapy and cardiac rehabilitation.
"They come in for therapy a lot of times," said Carlson, "so we might be doing rehab for a knee, or for an accident or something that's happened, or even somebody's that's had a heart attack on the cardiac rehab side. As they finish up, the therapist and the cardiac rehab staff are really good at referring, and saying, 'hey, if you want to go over to the wellness side, this is how they will help you and what they can do for you. So, a lot of times, we will take the place they had started, and just continue with strengthening and getting them back in the stages of life, and be independent do what they want to be doing."
One important component in physical therapy is the center's therapy pool. Carlson says the wellness center's ultimate goal is to perpetuate wellness and keep people fit--so that they can avoid ending up in the hospital portion of SMC.
"Obviously, we all know that health care is extremely, extremely expensive anymore," she said. "If we can take and make a membership fairly inexpensive, and getting to see someone who is a professional to help stay well, be well, get well, and keep you out of the hospital, and having to use insurance or no insurance, then obviously, we're doing our job."
More information on SMC's Wellness Center is available through the hospital's website, or by calling 712-246-7400.