(Pella) -- KMA News spent countless hours in 2019 covering the Missouri River flooding.
Those efforts received statewide recognition Saturday evening from the Iowa Broadcast News Association. KMA News placed first in the special Flood Coverage category in the Small Market Division in the annual IBNA Awards Competition. Awards were handed out in ceremonies at the 2020 IBNA Convention in Pella. KMA received the top honor in the flood category with its expanded 5:05 and 6:05 p.m. newscast on March 18th.
The station also placed second in that category with a compilation of its flood-related stories, and third in the Excellence in Reporting Category with its coverage of a meeting in Hamburg with city officials and Governor Kim Reynolds. That meeting took place at Marnie Simons Elementary School one day after floodwaters swamped the community. KMA also took third place in the In-Depth/Series category with a report on volunteers assisting with flood cleanup efforts.
Another third place finish took place in the Small Market Division's Overall Excellence category. And, KMA placed third in the Use of Actuality category for its coverage of the 2019 Miss Shenandoah Pageant, featuring comments from Miss Shenandoah Lauren Haynie, and a memorable interview with Little Miss Shenandoah, Mahi Chavdari.