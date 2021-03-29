(Shenandoah) -- Two KMAland legislators fielded questions on two controversial topics at Saturday morning's legislative briefing in Shenandoah.
Near the end of the one-hour event, Montgomery County resident Jan Norris asked State Representative Cecil Dolecheck where he stood on the bill allowing the creation of charter schools in Iowa. By a 55-40 vote last week, the House approved House File 813, which would allow groups of stakeholders to apply directly to the state board of education to operate a charter school if they meet a set of criteria. Dolecheck, who supported the bill, says the bill stresses that any charter school created must be a public institution.
"It cannot be a profit center," said Dolecheck. "It has to be organized as a nonprofit, has to have 50% of the population within that geographical district that are actually on the founding board. The rest of the founding board has to be from the surrounding area within the state of Iowa, even. So, there's a tremendous amount of community support and safeguards to make sure that it remains a public charter school."
Dolecheck adds he doesn't believe charter schools will impact student enrollment in southwest Iowa schools. The Mount Ayr Republican also rejected the notion that legislators aren't providing enough financial support for K-12 schools through supplemental state aid.
"There are opinions out there--people say it's not keeping up," he said. "But, we actually provided more support for our K-12 public schools above and beyond the cost of inflation over the last 10 years. That's a stigma that I'm not sure is being backed by the actual facts. It's a feeling that it's never enough. That may be, according to some people. But, if you actually look at the facts of the amount of money that the state has put into K-12 education, it has actually outpaced inflation over the last 10 years."
Norris also quizzed Dolecheck regarding his stance on House File 802. Approved in the House by a 58-to-38 vote earlier this month, the bill bans school curriculum and government agency diversity training that “promotes divisive concepts," including material suggesting the U.S. and the state of Iowa are fundamentally or systematically racist or sexist. Dolecheck was among the supporters of the measure, which passed along party lines. He says it promotes "critical race theory"--something he rejects.
"If you look into the teachings of critical race theory--which is what you're talking about--it actually, in my opinion, ends up doing exactly the opposite," said Dolecheck, "because it tries to continue to point out the differences. And, we have to get past that, as a Christian nation, that there is no difference.
"It doesn't matter to me whether you're red, black, whether you're African American, or whether you're Italian, Mexican or Spanish, Indonesian. We have all those in the legislature, and I treat all of them the same. It doesn't matter," he added.
Senate lawmakers are now considering the bill. State Senator Mark Costello is a supporter. The Imogene Republican believes diversity training promotes division.
"I'm not really familiar with it," said Costello. "It's not something that I spent a lot of time working on. But, the idea is it is not something we would like our children to be taught."
The Senate also previously approved charter schools as part of an omnibus education bill, which also included provisions for school vouchers. Costello says he will support the House charter school measure when debated in the Senate.