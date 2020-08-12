(Shenandoah) -- It started as a marketing tool to sell seed. Today, it remains a legendary radio station.
Nostalgia was in order at KMA Wednesday as the station celebrated its 95th anniversary. Founder Earl May launched the station in 1925 as a vehicle to extol the virtues of his growing seed company. From those humble beginnings, KMA grew into a full service radio station, providing news, weather, sports and farming information to a wide audience in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and parts of Kansas. Voices from the past filled the airwaves during KMA's "Morning Show" Wednesday morning, as well as commentary from two leading historians who have tracked the station's rich history. Leo Landis is curator of the State of Iowa's Historical Museum. Landis says KMA's AM station hasn't always been found at 960 on the dial.
"It was, for a while, on 1110 in the year 1927," said Landis. "Then, on 760 from '27-to-'28. Part of that challenge, and your listeners know, is that the way AM signals bounce off the ionosphere at night, those signals travel. Seven-60 was also WJR out of Detroit--and so you would get bleed. But, KMA would travel all across the state. So, it really did have a statewide reach. And, with Earl May stores being from Waterloo, to Sioux City, to Shenandoah, it really was a statewide reach--and not just KMAland."
Robert Birkby is the author of the book, "KMA: the First 60 Years" published in 1985. Birkby says KMA went on the air during radio's first major boom in the 1920's.
"People were building little crystal sets," said Birkby. "They would get the materials from a hardware store, or mail order somewhere, and put together these very primitive radio receivers, and put their headphones on, and hear voices. And, it was revolutionary.
"In some ways, it was kind of like what we have experienced with the internet. If you think about your own experience with the internet, one day you knew nothing about it, the next day it had changed your world."
To fill up air time, Birkby says Earl May sought out local talent and voices.
"Radio was being invented," he said. "Nobody knew what programming would be. So, somebody would come in from the seed house, and talk about planting turnips. Mrs. May would give some household hints. Earl May would give garden reports, and updates on the news. They were just trying to fill the hours, and having a really great time, I think."
Landis says KMA's emphasis on local programming has helped the station endure for nearly a century.
"The reach and the foundation that Earl May set really continues with the service that you all provide today," said Landis. "I am not just being gratuitous. I think local radio, where there are local broadcasters really play such a important role for our state, and for our region. So, if you need immediate weather, you know that you can count the radio, because you, hopefully, have a battery-powered radio if you power goes out--like mine did this week."
Of course, the May family continued to own KMA until last year. Ed May Sr. took over the station's ownership after Earl May's passing in 1946. In later years, Ed May Jr. succeeded his father as the station's owner. That continued until 2019, when May sold KMA to a group of local investors under the heading KMAland Broadcasting, Ltd. You can hear the full interviews with Leo Landis and Robert Birkby on our "Morning Show with Don Hansen" page at kmaland.com.