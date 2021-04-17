(Johnston) – KMA News continues the tradition of being recognized as one of Iowa’s top radio news departments.
Overall, KMA took home nine awards from the 2021 Iowa Broadcast News Association Awards Banquet in Johnston Saturday, including two first place awards. KMA Senior News Anchor/Reporter Mike Peterson took first place in the small market radio general news category with his coverage of a December Essex City Council meeting, in which the council discussed the controversial noise control amendment. Another first place honor came in small market political reporting, with a compilation of the station’s Iowa Caucus coverage, the May Page County supervisors’ forum, the Iowa 3rd Congressional District race, and other hot political developments in 2020.
Second place honors went to KMA in the small market radio in-depth/series category for its “Project 2020” series, the year-in-review series recapping the top stories of an eventual year, and in the small market political reporting category once again with its “This Week in KMAland” election preview special. KMA’s Mike Peterson also took second in the small market best newscast category.
KMA’s coverage of the contentious Page County wind turbine issue garnered IBNA recognition in small market general reporting. KMA Digital Content Manager Ryan Matheny received third place honors for his coverage of a heated September supervisors’ meeting. Other third place honors were in the overall excellence category, in the small market feature category for a “Shenfest Parade” retrospective, and in small market public affairs for a segment of KMA’s “Morning Line” program in August, in which Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson outlined the staggered start to the 2020-21 school year.
And, a big congratulations to Tom Robinson, news director at KSOM in Atlantic, this year’s recipient of the IBNA’s highest honor, the Jack Shelley Award. Named after the late WHO radio and television news director – and the man widely regarded as the father of Iowa broadcast journalism – the award goes out each year to an individual who made an outstanding contribution to the cause of professional broadcast journalism in Iowa.
Past KMA Jack Shelley recipients include Ned Dermody in 1988, Dean Naven in 1991 and Mike Peterson in 2011.