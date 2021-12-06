(Clarinda) -- This weekend marks a dubious milestone in Page County history.
Few disasters have approached the magnitude of the fire that gutted the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda on December 11th, 1991.
"Real bad--it just looks terrible."
That's how then-Page County Supervisor Maury Reavis assessed the aftermath of the fire that threatened the venerable courthouse's existence and tested firefighters from Clarinda and surrounding communities. In our three-part series beginning Wednesday, we'll flash back to the night of the fire and its aftermath, and focus on how local residents rallied to save and rebuilt the symbol of the county's seat.
You'll hear portions of KMA's original coverage of the fire--including interviews conducted that night and the days that followed by then-KMA News Director Bill Bone, plus new interviews with officials sharing their memories of that momentous event three decades ago. You can each report at 7:05 a.m. and noon, as well as on line at kmaland.com.