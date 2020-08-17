(Undated) -- Throughout the years, going to school each day has been a constant for most American children.
That all changed this year, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to close all over the country--including in KMAland. After months of inactivity, school facilities across the region will be full again in the next two weeks, as a school year unlike any other begins. With the new academic year comes uncertainty among students, parents and instructors, alike, as to whether enough precautions have been taken in area districts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
On Tuesday morning at 9:35, KMA News will air a special comprehensive report on how area districts are gearing up for a new academic year, as the coronavirus pandemic continues its vicious onslaught across the region. We'll hear portions of recent interviews with a host of KMAland school superintendents about Return to Learn plans, and the various contingencies in place to keep students, staff and the public safe. One thing is for certain--as Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson said in a recent KMA News interview, those plans are subject to change as the situation warrants.
"Every day since late February, we've been getting different information about COVID-19--how it spreads, what the environment should look like, what the rules should be," said Nelson. "It's a moving target."
In case you miss Tuesday's airing, you can hear the entire program as a bonus on our "This Week In KMAland" page at kmaland.com.