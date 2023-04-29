KMA Senior News Anchor/Reporter Mike Peterson holds eight awards in his hands following Saturday night's Iowa Broadcast News Association's 2023 Awards Banquet in Altoona. Included in this year's total are two first place award plagues--one in the small market in-depth/series category for KMA's series on the one-year anniversary of the Mulholland Grocery Store fire in Malvern, and in the small market general reporting category for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors' vote on Invenergy's Shenandoah Hills wind turbine project.