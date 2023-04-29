(Shenandoah) -- It was another big year for KMA News in the Iowa Broadcast News Association's annual awards competition.
Overall, the station received eight awards in the 2023 IBNA awards banquet Saturday night at Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Altoona. And, the awards came in the win, place and show categories for stories presented in 2022.
First place honors went to KMA News in the small market in-depth/series category for its two-part report on the one-year of the Mulholland Grocery Fire in Malvern. Another first place finish came in the small market general reporting category for our coverage of the Fremont County Board of Supervisors' vote on Invenergy's Shenandoah Hills wind farm project.
KMA News finished second in the small market overall excellence category, as well as in small market podcast category for an August "Morning Line" program interview with Shenandoah Elementary Principal Aaron Burdorf. KMA also took third in the podcast division with "This Week In KMAland."
Other third place honors came in the small market newscast category with the 5:05/6:05 p.m. news, in the political coverage category with a "This Week In KMAland" election preview,and in the small market feature category with a story on longtime Shenandoah veterinarian Dr. Gary Connell's retirement.
One other note: KMA News Senior News Anchor/Reporter Mike Peterson was elected to his fourth stint on the IBNA's Board of Directors as radio at-large director. And, congratulations to retired broadcast journalist Rick Fredrickson as this year's IBNA Jack Shelley Award recipient. Fredrickson's career spanned almost five decades, including stints at KCCI-TV in Des Moines and Iowa Public Radio.