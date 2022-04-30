(Cedar Falls) -- KMA continues its 96-year tradition of award-winning news coverage.
KMA's news department received first place honors in the small market overall excellence category Saturday evening at the 2022 Iowa Broadcast News Association's awards competition at the Holiday Inn & Suites in Cedar Falls. Another first place honor came in the small market in-depth/series category for its expanded coverage of rock legend Don Everly's passing in August.
Other awards in the competition came in the small market general reporting category, in which KMA placed second with coverage of a November Shenandoah School Board meeting, in which board member Jeff Hiser's legal troubles were discussed. KMA News also received second and third place in the small market political reporting category with "This Week in KMAland" election preview and recap specials.
Entries for stories aired in the 2021 calendar year were judged in the competition.
Other highlights of the annual banquet included the awarding of the Jack Shelley Award--the IBNA's highest honor. Veteran WHO-TV reporter Roger Riley was this year's recipient.