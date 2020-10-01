(Shenandoah) -- Candidates in two major election races will square off on KMA in the coming weeks.
On Sunday, KMA News will host a Page County supervisors' candidates forum, featuring four candidates seeking two seats on the county's board of supervisors. Participating are the two 1st district supervisors candidates--Republican nominee Jacob Holmes and non-affiliated candidate Tim Johnson, and the two 3rd district candidates--Republican incumbent Chuck Morris and write-in candidate Judy Clark. Another write-in candidate, Judy Kennedy, recently dropped out of the race. Candidates will participate via ZOOM at 6 p.m. Sunday. Audio from the forum will air on KMA Wednesday, October 7th at 6:20 p.m. and Thursday, October 8th at 9:05 a.m. Video of the forum will also be made available at kmaland.com at a later date.
Also, the three major candidates in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District race participate in a live forum Sunday, October 18th at 6 p.m. on KMA. It's the second KMA forum in as many years for Democrat incumbent Cindy Axne, Republican nominee David Young, and Libertarian Candidate Bryan Jack Holder. The forum takes place at the KMA studios in a special configuration under COVID-19 guidelines. Video of the forum will livestream at kmaland.com.