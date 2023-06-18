(Glenwood) -- After a summer without an outdoor pool, swimmers are coming back to the Glenwood Aquatic Center in droves. It's the next stop on the KMA Summer Pool Tour.
For children and families across Glenwood and Mills County, the long nightmare ended last Monday, when the Glenwood Aquatic Center opened after a year's absence. Mechanical problems kept the pool closed in 2022. Teamwork between Erickson Construction, JEO Consulting Group and city helped not only fix last year's problems, but also address leaks discovered this past spring. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News not having the pool open this summer was not an option.
"I don't think that entered our mind," said Farnan. "We just knew we were going to do everything we could to get it open. At one point, we knew, yeah, probably later, but I don't think there's any doubt in anybody's mind we would be open for some amount of time."
Watching over the swimmers is the pool's team of lifeguards lifeguards. Pool Manager Alex Calwell says lifeguards must be certain requirements in order to work there.
"To become a lifeguard, you've got to take a test on line," said Calwell, "or come in and do a written test. You've also got to test your swimming abilities, like diving and swimming laps--making sure you can swim fast enough to a person in need."
Even with the pool open, one popular amenity is still not working: a water bucket play feature must be fixed after the season.
"We've had some ongoing issues with the play feature, including the bucket, which has cracked twice," said Farnan. "We believe it's holding water inside, and we're having a little water loss when it's on. It's something we're going to have to look into this fall. But it's been an issue we've had for a while, and we're going to try to get it fixed this fall."
There's plenty of other features to enjoy, including the customary zero-depth entry, two diving boards and a water obstacle course. Though the pool is open this summer, Calwell says small communities like Glenwood face the continuing challenge of maintaining pools on a tight budget.
"Whether they're new or old, every repair on them is going to be costly," she said. "That's a huge hindrance. I also know it's hard to keep lifeguards, so that can also hinder a pool from opening. And, just the supply to fix pools--concrete and piping are all going up. So, when you have to do all those things, those prices raise significantly more than just a last few years."
Calwell, however, hopes the pool remains a destination for swimmers of all ages.
"It's a very nice place for families," he said. "It's cheap. It's very nice to have fun with your kids, and still have fun yourself. It's a very nice place to make memories."
Glenwood's Outdoor Aquatic Center is open daily from 1-to-8 p.m. through August 20th and 21st, with lap swimming for adults from noon to 1 p.m. The pool reopens August 26 and 27th, and again Labor Day weekend--pending lifeguard availability. More information is available from the pools website.