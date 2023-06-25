(Red Oak) -- One of KMAland's newest summer attractions is benefiting from the recent warm spell. Red Oak's outdoor pool is the next stop on the KMA Summer Pool Tour.
Warm summer temperatures and a lack of moisture haven't helped area farmers or crops. But the summerlike weather has spurred attendance at the Red Oak City Pool. Mechanical issues forced closing of the city's original facility, and construction of a $2.8 million aquatic center. It's only the third year of the new pool's operation. Completed in 2020, some nagging problems and COVID-19 prevented the facility from opening that summer.
Georgana Derr is in her second year as the pool's manager. Derr tells KMA News recent weather conditions have boosted attendance, making the summer without a pool a distant memory.
"We have been busy every single day," said Derr. "I have a wonderful staff that have done a great job of keeping us open. So, we've been open seven days a week. Even when it's been cool, we still have had really good attendance. Our pool pass sales have been up, and then our punch cards have really been through the roof."
Luring Red Oak-area swimmers to the water is a long list of modern pool amenities--including a large water slide, plus a zero-depth entry, sprinklers, and a water-spraying mushroom feature for younger children. Lena Torbett is in her second year as one of the pool's lifeguards. Torbett says the new, upgraded facility offers a different experience.
"I grew up at the old pool--it was a lot of fun," said Torbett. "But, I like the new features in this new pool are very good. We have a rock wall, which is a new feature--and the kids love it. It's a great source for this. We've got a new diving board, a new slide. We even have a baby slide instead of a baby pool--so, that's great, too."
Other experiences await the swimmers out of the water. Macy Bozwell is another veteran Red Oak lifeguard. Bozwell says "Fun Fridays" are special at the pool, featuring challenging hide-and-seek contests organized by Derr.
"Sometimes, she (Derr) will hide flamingos around," said Bozwell, "or today (Friday), she hid stars around, and kids will walk and find them. She'll have prizes for them. Sometimes, she'll do things like who can make the biggest splash in the deep end, who does the best tricks. She just does a lot of activities to get kids involved--and she'll have amazing prizes for them."
Like other communities, Red Oak faces the challenge of maintaining the pool, as well as recruiting adequate numbers of lifeguards in the future. But, Derr says the pool receives strong support from the city in both categories.
"Our city is wonderful," said Derr, "and the support they've given the pool, and the freedom they've given us so that we can be open. Our staff has done a really good job of recruiting more staff. I'm still getting more applications--even today. I just feel like our city really supports our pool, and I'm excited to keep it going. That's my job--to keep it opened and staff."
Red Oak's City Pool is open Mondays through Fridays from 1-to-6 p.m. and weekends from 1-to-5 p.m. In addition, "Toddler Time" takes place in the pool's shallow end Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.