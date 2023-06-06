(Nebraska City) -- Seven years after its opening, Nebraska City's outdoor pool facility still draws swimmers from all over KMAland. It's the first stop on our KMA Summer Pool Tour.
As is the case most summer days, the Steinhart Aquatic Center was packed with swimmers Monday afternoon. Nick Schmidt is Nebraska City's park and recreation director. Schmidt tells KMA News business has been brisk since the pool opened for the 2023 season Memorial Day weekend. And, Schmidt hopes the pool's 8th season will top what was a blockbuster 2022 season in terms of attendance.
"Last year, we had a record year with revenue," said Schmidt. "Of course, we had a summer with no rain, so we didn't have to close the doors very often at all, to speak of. We have had a few times to where we've had to close up this spring already, with thunderstorms in the area. But through and through, our numbers are strong."
Schmidt says the pool draws patrons from other areas besides Nebraska City.
"It's not uncommon to drive through the parking lot here on a daily basis, and see cars from Iowa, Nemaha County, Richardson County, Omaha, Lincoln," he said. "We do draw a lot from those communities. We fortunate for that, and we do appreciate their business. So, it's a good thing."
Opened in 2016, the facility replaced the previous pool dating back to the 1970's. Voters passed a half-cent sales tax in November, 2014 to finance the $4.6 million aquatic center's construction. Like other modern pools, the facility offers popular amenities, such as water slides, a tear-drop near the zero depth entry, and diving boards. One unique feature is a lazy river component, where swimmers float with or without inner tubes along a current-propelled loop. Schmidt says the lazy river has proven to be a big draw over the years.
"There's not many times I'm here where there's not people floating in it," said Schmidt. "So, it gives them a chance to get in the water, relax at a leisurely pace. So, it's definitely popular."
Tori Ward is an aquatic center mainstay. Now in her 16th year, Ward serves as the pool's manager. Having worked in the previous, antiquated facility, Ward says there's no comparison with the new pool.
"The old pool, I think we had the Olympic-sized lanes, but we only had diving boards," said Ward. "Toward the end, we didn't even have a baby pool--because that didn't even work. So, being able to have all these features, and have different areas for kids to go in, there really isn't a comparison between the two pools at this point."
And, Ward says the pool's amenities, coupled with the young and old swimmers and families who frequent the facility, make it a fun place to work.
"I see a lot more people," she said. "I see grandmas coming out for the first time. I've been here for 16 years, and I've see people that never came out before, just because we didn't have a zero-depth entry, so they weren't able to get in as easily. So, I see a lot more generational people come out all together, and spend time together."
Nebraska City's Steinhart Aquatic Center is open daily from 1-to-8 p.m.--except on days it closes early due to swimming meets. Adult lap swimming is also available from noon to 1 p.m. The pool's 2023 season runs through August 6th. For more information, check the Steinhart Aquatic Center's website.