(Undated) -- Some KMAland educators are expressing concerns over the declining number of young people entering the teaching profession.
A recent CBS News report noted districts nationwide are experiencing a teacher shortage. The report cited a Frontline Education survey of more than 1,000 districts indicating a record two in three districts having trouble finding adequate amounts of instructors, or 44% across the board. Locally, KMAland districts are feeling the shortage's impact.
"I think it's safe to say the teacher shortage has hit southwest Iowa in a big way," said Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz. Lorenz says teacher recruitment and licensure topped the first of four identified by the Red Oak School Board as legislative priorities for 2022. Lorenz says the priorities are part of a yearly exercise requested by the Iowa Association of School Boards.
"We're fortunate here in Red Oak that we have only one position to fill," he said. "But, I know that many of our surrounding districts are struggling with several openings and few candidates."
Lorenz says the board felt something must be done at the state level to lure more potential teachers.
"Our board thought it was important that as a state, we begin to explore alternative teacher licensure pathways," he said, "taking a look at reciprocity agreements with surrounding states, developing some type of statewide recruitment programs, and other programs like loan forgiveness programs and grants. So, that was one of the things that really stood out, considering the challenges that all school districts are facing with staffing."
Likewise, the situation has the attention of the Glenwood School District. Though 27 positions were vacant at the beginning of this year, Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embrary says only two remained open as of last week. Still, Embray is among those alarmed by a shortage of qualified teacher candidates.
"People are not going into public education, and/or staying in it very long," said Embray. "We are retooling our onboarding process, our human resources process about how to better support teachers in that first five years, and we feel we've got a really good plan. But outside of that, we're just having fewer and fewer undergrads going into education."
Embray says part of the problem is lower enrollment numbers at postsecondary institutions traditionally considered as "teachers colleges." Then, there's the competition from businesses attracting applicants with better pay.
"Their numbers are just drastically going down," he said. "Private business understands the soft skills that are required to be a teacher. They're hiring people away from education to be into their companies. So, the calling to be a teacher is waning, and we need to do something about that to keep our school systems alive and healthy."
One potential solution involves making sure younger instructors aren't overwhelmed in the first few years in the profession.
"That's through a mentoring process we've put in place in our districts--and many districts have, as well--in terms of a two-year mentoring process," said Embray. "Aside from that, it's really trying to show them the supports that they have with colleagues, also with the curriculum and instruction that's going on, developing them with professional development, not having them have to figure it out on their own, but actually providing the time to train them in the areas you need training in. Otherwise, the work-life balance is just so out of whack, that people don't like that."
The Frontline Education survey notes teacher shortages were most common in urban school systems, with 75% of districts in cities of any size reporting shortages. In comparison, 65% of rural districts reported shortages, along with 60% of suburban districts.