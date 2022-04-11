(Valley) -- KMAland is bracing for another round of potentially severe storms.
The National Weather Service Office in Valley, Nebraska, is advising residents of potentially severe weather that could make its way through much of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa through Tuesday afternoon and evening. Van DeWald, a lead meteorologist with the weather service's Valley office, says most of the area will be at an "enhanced risk of severe weather." He says storms will likely develop to the west in the afternoon, with a peak storm time appearing to be between 7 p.m. and midnight Tuesday. DeWald adds a common culprit of spring severe weather is in the forecast.
"We've got a very strong area of low pressure moving into the region, (and) quite a bit of moisture moving up from the Gulf of Mexico," said DeWald. "Where those two meet usually creates severe weather during the spring and it's the season. We're ready for it and just waiting for it to develop."
DeWald says this storm is a "triple-threat" in that it could also bring along tornadoes, large hail, and strong winds.
"There is the risk for isolated tornadoes, and there could be some very large hail maybe up to two inches in diameter, and probably 60-to-70 mile an hour winds," said DeWald. "It's kind of a triple threat with this, it looks like a pretty strong system, and a pretty high likelihood that there's going to be some severe weather in the region."
As the system likely won't become severe until the evening, DeWald warns not to be fooled by milder conditions Tuesday morning.
"It may be a little misleading in the morning, people may wake up and it may be cloudy and there could be some drizzle in the area, but that should scatter out," said Dewald. "But don't let the clouds and mist fool you into a false sense of security. It looks like storms should develop during the evening."
DeWald advises to have multiple sources of information for any updates on watches and warnings and find an appropriate shelter indoors beforehand in the case of a tornado or strong winds.
He adds it currently looks like it should be a quick-moving system with severe weather ending before midnight, followed by dry conditions on Wednesday with a high temperature of around 50.