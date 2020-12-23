(Clarinda-New Market) -- Good news for some KMAland residents just before Christmas--they no longer have to boil their water.
Officials with the Southwest Regional Water District say the previously-issued boil order for customers in the following townships has been lifted: Buchanan, East Nodaway, East River and Nebraska townships in Page County, and Mason and Polk townships in Taylor County. All samples were received and were clear of contaminants.
In an unrelated note, officials with the city of New Market say the community is no longer under a boil order that was placed last week following a broken water main in town.