(Undated) -- It was a rude awakening for most KMAland residents Thursday morning.
A potent line of severe storms roared through most of KMAland, touching off severe thunderstorm warnings for counties in southeast Nebraska, southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri. Preliminary reports indicate most of the immediate area evaded the wind damage reported in portions of Dodge and Douglas counties. But Weatherology Meteorologist Megan Mulford says conditions are ripe for another round of severe activity this afternoon and evening.
"We have an enhanced risk across parts of Nebraska, KMAland, into parts of Kansas and Missouri," said Mulford. "The main threat being large hail, damaging winds--of course, we can't rule out isolated tornadoes. So, definitely make sure you have a weather radio, alerts, apps, alarms that will let you know if there's severe weather this afternoon and tonight, into the overnight hours."
Mulford adds heavy rainfall is expected with the next round of activity.
"Through the end of the week, weekend and early parts of next week, it looks like across parts of KMAland, anywhere from 1-to-2 inches of rain," she said. "Some areas across northern Missouri and central and eastern Iowa could see 3-to-4, even 5 inches of rain. So, we really do need that rain."
Stay tuned to KMA and kmaland.com for the latest weather information as the situation warrants.