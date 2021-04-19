(KMAland) -- Even though the calendar says it's spring, KMAland could receive one more blast of winter weather Monday night and Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri. Precipitation is expected to start out as rain and snow mix, before turning to all snow after midnight. Up to four inches of snow is forecast for parts of northwest Missouri, while southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska could see between a dusting and three inches. Megan Mulford is a meteorologist with Weatherology. She says our region typically sees one or two blasts of winter air in the late spring each year.
"We always see some sort of late-season system and that's what we are going to see," said Mulford. "We have this cold front that is swinging down from the north, it's kind of a sharp cold front. Our average high for this time of year is 64. We're going to see highs only around 39 degrees."
Mulford says most of the snow isn't expected to stick on roadways, but there could be some slush on the morning commute.
"We're expecting minor accumulations, around 1-2 inches," said Mulford. "Most of that will stick to your grass or your car, as the surface temperatures are still kind of warm."
The winter storm is expected to leave below-average temperatures in its wake. A freeze watch has been issued for a large part of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.