Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by cloudy and windy conditions this afternoon. High 67F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.