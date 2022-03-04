(Valley) -- KMAland residents will experience two seasons in one weekend.
Springlike conditions are expected to generate severe weather Saturday, followed by the return of winter on Sunday. National Weather Service officials have placed most of the region into a slight risk for severe storms. Brett Albright is a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office. Albright tells KMA News the biggest chance for severe activity is in the afternoon hours.
"With that, we're expecting storms to probably develop sometime in the afternoon," said Albright. "Right now, it looks like probably between 2 and 5 p.m. across western Iowa. It's early in the season, but it does look like they'll have a potential to produce some hail--perhaps up to a quarter-sized--winds maybe up to 60 mph, with some stronger gusts in there. Then there's also a risk of a brief tornado out of it."
Albright, however, says a repeat of the December 15th derecho is not expected, as the atmosphere is not as unstable.
"It's still a strong system, but it wouldn't qualify as exceptional," he said. "That one in December was exceptional or historic--depending on how you want to define it. There are a few sort of closers, somewhat similarities with this one. The storms will be moving quickly again--not nearly as fast as then, but we could see storms moving at 40-plus mph. Any tornadic activity will probably be brief, probably weaker tornadoes that touch down if we get some of those--similar to that day in December. Other than that, not a ton of similarities in there."
Once Saturday's storm system passes, Albright says cooler temperatures will return--along with the chances of snow and freezing rain.
"We'll get cold air that sweeps in Saturday night," said Albright. "With that, we'll be getting cooler--still above freezing on Sunday. But, by Sunday night, we'll be back below freezing, and a second system's going to come in, potentially bringing us some light snowfall overnight that people may experience on Monday as they head to work."
Albright says a cooler weather pattern will continue into next week, along with increased chances of snow. He recommends monitoring weather forecasts and statements on Saturday, and driving carefully on Sunday in case of slick road conditions.