(Sidney) -- While there's no presidential election at stake, Iowa's midterm caucuses take place early next week.
Numerous sites in KMAland are set for Monday night's Democratic and Republican caucuses. Bob Benton is co-chair of Fremont County's Republican Party. Benton tells KMA News caucuses are "grass roots" politics at its finest.
"The caucus is your grass roots people," said Benton. "Your beginning of what your party would like to start with. If there's a race, with two candidates from your party that are going to be running against each other in the primary, you're able to get out to them what those candidates are like, so that maybe people can decide for themselves. It gives them more information on the candidates."
During the caucuses, Benton says attendees will select delegates to the county conventions held around the state in March. More importantly, he says participants have an opportunity to nominate planks for the party platform.
"That's where you come up with resolutions on things that you believe in," he said. "You put it down in writing how you want to word it, then it goes on to your county convention, as it gets approved. Then, it goes on to the district convention, then it goes from there."
Since it's an off-year caucus, Benton is not expecting a big turnout.
"I don't look for a lot of huge races," said Benton. "There will be come fall, but if you only have one name on the ballot for your primary, for your party, it's not a really big issue. If somebody has a really big platform issue they want to get across, that's not going to be on the primary ballot."
Both the Democratic and Republican caucuses begin at all locations at 7 p.m.
A link to the Democratic Party caucus sites is available here.
A link to the Republican Party caucus sites is available here.