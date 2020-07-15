(Webster City) -- Cities in KMAland are among those benefiting from a new grant program launched through the Governor's Empower Iowa Initiative.
During Governor Kim Reynold's press conference Tuesday, the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $400,000 in grants awarded to 21 communities through the Rural Innovation Grant Program, and the Rural Housing Assessment Grant Program. Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg says the Rural Innovation Grant Program is designed to help communities address some major challenges.
"The Rural Innovation Grant Program was a concept that was created to support non-traditional ideas that focus on current issues facing rural communities," said Gregg. "It's administered by the Center for Rural Revitalization, and these grants are a great example the resources that are available for the center.
"Requests can range from $1,000 to $20,000, and must focus on investing, connecting and growing rural Iowa. There's a local match requirement, and projects must exist and benefit a community with a population of 20,000 or less, and not adjacent to a city of 40,000 or more."
The Rural Housing Assessment Grant Program supports the use of publicly available on-line information through the “Profile of Iowa” tool and rural community efforts to interpret the hard data; it also helps implement changes to development codes, local ordinances, and housing incentives specific to a community’s needs in partnership with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Rural Innovation Grant recipients in KMAland include the city of Lenox, which receives $20,000 for its Main Street Pocket Park project, Stanton, which was awarded $20,000 for downtown renovations, including signage, and the Southwest Iowa Planning Council through the city of Atlantic, which receives $20,000 for complete building renovations for commercial operations and Airbnb.
Rural Housing Assessment Grant awardees include the Southwest Iowa Council of Governments in Creston and the city of Stanton, which each received $10,000. A complete list of the recipients is available here: